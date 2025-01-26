Chicago Bears hilariously claim a postseason accolade earned by Ben Johnson

The Chicago Bears are having a bit of an identity crisis—or maybe they just need a history lesson. After former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was named the 2024 Pro Football Writers of America Assistant Coach of the Year for his record-breaking work with the Lions, the Bears jumped the gun in celebrating his success.

A Weird Twist of Credit

Instead of celebrating Johnson’s accomplishments with the Lions, where he helped create the most prolific offense in franchise history, the Bears posted a picture of him with his arm resting on a Bears helmet, as if they were the team to benefit from his brilliance. The truth is, Johnson’s award was earned by leading the Lions to the most points in the league in 2024—something that happened entirely in Detroit, not Chicago.

Your 2024 @PFWAwriters NFL Assistant Coach of the Year 👏 pic.twitter.com/9A0yOqHB0Q — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 23, 2025

Bears Just Can’t Seem to Keep Up

We get it, Chicago—having a coach as talented as Johnson is a big deal. But maybe, just maybe, hold off on taking credit for his Lions-fueled accolade. It’s a little like trying to claim the credit for a touchdown when you didn’t even make the play. For now, the Bears should probably sit back and let Johnson’s success with Detroit speak for itself—after all, they have yet to see what he can do in Chicago.