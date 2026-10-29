The Detroit Lions may have just received some troubling news from one of their biggest NFC North rivals.

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According to a breaking report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Chicago Bears are acquiring All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons from the Tennessee Titans in a blockbuster trade. The Bears are reportedly sending two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder to the Titans for Simmons.

DETROIT LIONS ANNOUNCE LEGENDARY HALFTIME SHOW FOR RIVALRY GAME

The reported move would give former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson one of the NFL’s most disruptive defensive linemen as Chicago attempts to strengthen its roster for a playoff push.

And for Detroit, that means an already dangerous division rival could be getting significantly better.

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) storms the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Bears Reportedly Acquire Jeffery Simmons

Pelissero reported the blockbuster deal Thursday morning, identifying Chicago as Simmons’ new destination.

The 29-year-old defensive tackle is coming off an outstanding 2025 season in which he recorded a career-high 11 sacks, earning first-team All-Pro honors.

Simmons has continued producing at a high level this season, registering four sacks through Tennessee’s first seven games.

The former Mississippi State standout also signed a massive three-year, $105.8 million contract extension in June, making him one of the highest-paid defensive players in football.

The reported terms have Chicago sending its 2027 first- and fourth-round picks plus a 2028 first-round selection to Tennessee, with the Bears getting a 2028 fifth-rounder back along with Simmons.

Lions Face Another Challenge in NFC North

For the Lions, the reported acquisition would make an already competitive NFC North even more interesting.

Chicago entered Week 8 with a 5-2 record, while Detroit sits at 4-2 heading into Sunday’s matchup against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings.

Simmons would immediately strengthen the middle of Chicago’s defensive line, providing a dangerous interior pass rusher capable of disrupting opposing quarterbacks.

And with Detroit’s offensive line already preparing for several difficult divisional matchups, adding Simmons to the Bears’ defense would create another significant challenge.

Brad Holmes Faces Added Deadline Pressure

As we recently reported, general manager Brad Holmes has been evaluating a trade market that is becoming increasingly active ahead of the November 10 deadline.

The Lions have also been identified as potential destinations for four trade candidates, although Detroit has not announced a major acquisition.

If Chicago completes the Simmons deal, the pressure on Holmes to consider upgrading his own roster could increase.

One thing is certain: The NFC North isn’t getting any easier, and the Bears appear determined to make some serious noise.