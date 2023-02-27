Chicago Bears ‘leaning toward’ blockbuster trade

According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Chicago Bears are considering trading the No.1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft after being approached by multiple teams. Bears' general manager Ryan Poles has expressed his commitment to current quarterback Justin Fields and said that the team would have to be “blown away” to draft a quarterback prospect in April. However, with several quarterback-needy teams looking to make a switch, trading the top pick could bring in multiple players to help the Bears improve their roster.

Key points:

