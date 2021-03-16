Chicago Bears made “a very aggressive pursuit” of Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

The Chicago Bears came to terms with quarterback Andy Dalton on a one-year, $10 million contract.

Dalton, who played last year in Dallas after several years with the Cincinnati Bengals, was apparently not Chicago’s first choice, however.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears made an “aggressive” pursuit of Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, but were told that he wouldn’t be moved by Seattle at this time:

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks have been fielding trade offers for Wilson since last month.

