Chicago Bears make decision on QB Mitchell Trubisky’s fifth-year option

According to reports, the Chicago Bears are declining the fifth-year option on quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

The #Bears are declining the fifth-year option on QB Mitch Trubisky, source said. The team has liked Trubisky’s attitude since the Nick Foles trade and it’ll be an open competition. A chance for Trubisky to make himself a lot of money before his contract expires next March. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 2, 2020

Trubisky, who had underachieved since being selected by the Bears with the No. 2 overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, will have to compete with Nick Foles for the starting job in 2020.