Detroit Lions News

Chicago Bears make decision on QB Mitchell Trubisky’s fifth-year option

According to reports, the Chicago Bears are declining the fifth-year option on quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Trubisky, who had underachieved since being selected by the Bears with the No. 2 overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, will have to compete with Nick Foles for the starting job in 2020.

Don Drysdale

