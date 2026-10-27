The Chicago Bears apparently had their eyes on two big-name NFL stars, but Tuesday didn’t exactly go according to plan for Detroit’s NFC North rival. After expressing interest in both Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, Chicago watched the Indianapolis Colts trade both players elsewhere.

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Nelson was traded to the Seattle Seahawks earlier Tuesday, while Buckner is reportedly headed back to the San Francisco 49ers. That leaves the Bears 0-for-2 on two players they had been connected to, although there is no confirmation that Chicago submitted formal trade offers for either veteran.

Oct 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Bears Miss Out on Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner

The Bears were among several teams that showed interest in acquiring Nelson, joining the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles in what ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler described as varying levels of interest. However, Seattle ultimately landed the eight-time Pro Bowl guard for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round selection.

Chicago was also connected to Buckner, a three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle who had emerged as one of the most intriguing names on the trade market. NFL insider Jordan Schultz had linked the Bears to several defensive targets, including Buckner, but the veteran wanted to return to San Francisco.

Buckner’s reported move to the 49ers comes in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round draft pick, making his return to San Francisco one of the more interesting developments ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline. Chicago will now have to look elsewhere if it hopes to strengthen its defensive front.

What Does This Mean for the Detroit Lions?

For the Detroit Lions, watching Chicago miss out on two potential additions certainly isn’t bad news. The Bears are 5-2 and remain firmly in the NFC North race, meaning any major roster improvement could make them an even more dangerous opponent down the stretch.

As we previously reported when examining Detroit’s potential Colts trade targets, Buckner also made sense as a possible addition to the Lions’ defensive line. Detroit wasn’t the only team that could have benefited from his ability to generate pressure up the middle.

What’s Next on the Chicago Bears Trade Market

The Bears aren’t necessarily finished pursuing upgrades, especially with Schultz reporting that Chicago remains interested in the defensive trade market. Khalil Mack is another name that has been linked to the Bears, giving general manager Ryan Poles additional options before the deadline.

For now, Detroit can take some satisfaction in knowing that Chicago didn’t land either Nelson or Buckner. As we noted earlier Tuesday when examining the interest from two NFC North rivals, keeping elite talent away from divisional opponents is hardly a bad outcome for the Lions.

The Bears may still make a splash before the trade deadline, but Tuesday’s two blockbuster developments didn’t go their way. Nelson is headed to Seattle, Buckner is returning to San Francisco, and Chicago is still searching for its next major addition.