Chicago Bears on the Verge of Leaving Illinois

The Chicago Bears’ long-running stadium saga may be nearing a dramatic turning point — and it could involve crossing state lines.

Indiana lawmakers have taken a major step toward potentially bringing the Bears to Hammond, Indiana, signaling that the team’s NFC North future might look very different sooner rather than later. While Chicago has not officially committed to relocating, the momentum behind Indiana’s proposal is impossible to ignore.

Indiana Makes Its Move

On Thursday, an Indiana House committee unanimously advanced legislation that would create a Northwest Indiana Stadium Authority, clearing a major hurdle toward building a new stadium near Wolf Lake in Hammond.

State leaders framed the move as historic. Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston said the legislation represents a meaningful partnership with the Bears and suggested the state would not have advanced the bill without confidence the team was seriously interested.

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott went even further, stating the city is prepared to do whatever it takes to make the project successful.

Bears Shift Focus to Hammond

In a statement read during the hearing, the Bears acknowledged that Hammond has become their primary focus.

The team said the Indiana bill “would mark the most meaningful step forward in our stadium planning efforts to date” and confirmed that due diligence is ongoing for a world-class stadium near Wolf Lake.

A team spokesperson later clarified the stance even further: “Hammond is the site we are focused on.”

That wording stops just short of an official relocation announcement — but it’s a notable shift after years of mixed messaging.

Arlington Heights Still in Play — For Now

Hammond isn’t the only option still technically on the table. The Bears have also explored:

Remaining in Chicago

Moving to Arlington Heights, where they previously unveiled stadium renderings

However, frustration with Illinois lawmakers appears to have driven the Bears to seriously explore Indiana. The team has cited a lack of legislative cooperation in Springfield, prompting them to tour Indiana sites last month alongside NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Ironically, the Indiana momentum may have sparked renewed urgency in Illinois. Lawmakers there were preparing to advance stadium-related legislation, but a key hearing was abruptly canceled after Bears officials requested more time to revise the proposal.

What Indiana Is Offering

Indiana’s proposal is aggressive — and appealing from a team perspective.

Under the bill:

The Stadium Authority would build the stadium

The Bears would lease it for 35 years

The team would retain all stadium-generated revenue

After 40 years, the stadium could be purchased for $1

The Bears could also buy the stadium earlier by retiring the remaining debt

Indiana officials have emphasized speed and coordination, pitching the state as business-friendly and efficient compared to Illinois’ slower process.

Gov. Mike Braun praised the framework, calling it a foundation for a public-private partnership that could benefit taxpayers while delivering a modern NFL venue.

Why This Matters to the Detroit Lions

For the Detroit Lions, the implications go beyond geography.

A Bears move to Indiana would:

Alter regional rival dynamics

Potentially shift fan bases and revenue streams

Introduce a new stadium advantage within the division

Highlight organizational stability contrasts between Detroit and Chicago

While the Lions have built continuity under Sheila Hamp, Brad Holmes, and Dan Campbell, the Bears remain mired in uncertainty — even as they chase long-term infrastructure solutions.

What Comes Next

Indiana lawmakers hope to pass the stadium bill by the end of the month. Illinois lawmakers remain in session through May, leaving time for counteroffers and political maneuvering.

For now, one thing is clear: the Bears’ stadium future is more uncertain — and more fluid — than ever.

And if Hammond becomes reality, the NFC North may soon be welcoming the Indiana Bears.