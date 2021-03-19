Chicago Bears offer to Kenny Golladay is laughable and sad at same time

Sharing is caring!

According to reports, Kenny Golladay once turned down an offer from the Detroit Lions that would have netted him around $18-$19 million per season.

Instead, Golladay is no a free agent and though multiple teams have reportedly shown interest, the amount of money being offered is low.

According to a report from Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Chicago Bears have made and offer to Golladay that is laughable and sad at the same time.

Biggs is reporting that the Bears have offered Golladay a 1-year contract that would pay him between $11-$12 million.

From Chicago Tribune:

A league source said the belief is the Bears have offered Golladay a one-year contract in the range of $11-12 million with the pitch that Golladay and Allen Robinson would give the Bears one of the best receiver duos in the NFL and that there would be enough balls to go around for both to be rewarded in the near future.

These laughable contract offers make me sad that Golladay will lose out on a lot of money. Taking a 1-year deal at his age is not ideal.

As the #Bears make an aggressive bid to add WR Kenny Golladay, it’s time to consider the options to replace CB Kyle Fuller. Where the team is believed to be at with Golladay and what the cornerback market looks like.https://t.co/mGA6KdGJNF — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) March 19, 2021