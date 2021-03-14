Chicago Bears planning ‘big swing’ to alter future of NFC North

According to multiple reports, including one from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Chicago Bears are planning on taking ‘a big swing’ for Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson.

On Saturday, the Bears freed up over $23 million in cap space by converting the 2021 base salaries of Khalil Mack, Eddie Jackson, and Cody Whitehair into signing bonuses.

With that extra $23 million in cap space, the Bears have put themselves in a position to make a run at Wilson.

Nation, if Wilson joins the Bears, are they the favorites to win the NFC North in 2021?

