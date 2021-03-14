Chicago Bears planning ‘big swing’ to alter future of NFC North

Sharing is caring!

According to multiple reports, including one from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Chicago Bears are planning on taking ‘a big swing’ for Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson.

Bears plan on taking "a big swing" for Russell Wilson, per @JFowlerESPN Russ is intrigued by the offensive system and market 👀 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/RGK6MGVCru — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 14, 2021

On Saturday, the Bears freed up over $23 million in cap space by converting the 2021 base salaries of Khalil Mack, Eddie Jackson, and Cody Whitehair into signing bonuses.

Bears will be saving just over $23 million of salary-cap space this week by converting the 2021 base salaries of LB Khalil Mack, S Eddie Jackson and OL Cody Whitehair into signing bonuses, per sources. The moves will give the Bears more firepower heading into free-agent week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2021

With that extra $23 million in cap space, the Bears have put themselves in a position to make a run at Wilson.

