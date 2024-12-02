Chicago Bears President Kevin Warren Blasted for Delusional Comment About Head Coach Vacancy

In the aftermath of the Chicago Bears' disastrous season, Bears President Kevin Warren made a bold—and some might say delusional—claim about the team's head coach vacancy. During a press conference, Warren declared that the Bears' head coaching job would be “the most coveted job in the National Football League this year.”

A Delusional Statement About the Bears' Job

While Warren's optimism may be well-intentioned, it's difficult to take such a statement seriously, given the state of the organization. The Bears have been a laughingstock in recent years, with poor management decisions, lackluster performances, and a long history of mediocrity. Despite possessing a losing in the league over the past few seasons and having not made the playoffs in nearly a decade, Warren seems to think that top coaching candidates will be lining up for the chance to take over.

The Search Process and Poles’ Role

Regarding the search process, Warren confirmed that GM Ryan Poles will remain in his position and will handle the search for a new head coach, with Warren offering his support. “This will be the most coveted job in the National Football League this year,” Warren said. He added that Poles will have the final say, but the will do what’s in the best interests of the Bears and work out any decisions together.

The Reality of the Bears' Head Coach Vacancy

However, with a franchise plagued by underperformance, poor decisions, and a lack of clear direction, it’s hard to imagine many coaches viewing the Bears' opening as “coveted.” As it stands, the Bears' lack of stability, questionable front-office moves, and inability to consistently compete make it a tough sell for any candidate looking to elevate their career.

The Bears are likely to face significant challenges in attracting high-quality candidates, and while Warren and Poles may be hopeful, their statements about the position’s allure are unlikely to be taken seriously by those with their eyes on top-tier head coaching opportunities.

Here are some of our favorite fan reactions to Warren's comments.

He’s out of his mind! This is why nobody takes the bears seriously. “Most coveted job” 💀💀💀 — Hockey Barn Review (@hockeybarn_) December 2, 2024

Coveted job in the nfl? Says who? — Coach B ™️ (@b_9098) December 2, 2024

most coveted job? lol definitely not, i’d say when cincinnati inevitably fires taylor that’ll be much better — Zach (@fringdawg) December 2, 2024

Most coveted… Lolol — Allen Jones (@allenejones86) December 2, 2024

Trust me, that is not the most coveted job of the year, it’s more like walking into a disaster site and rebuilding everything. — Ajax (@AjaxAlvin) December 2, 2024

"most coveted job in the National Football League"



Brother, they are about to coach a franchise that moves like we still in the 1920's… — yungiv🦍 (@yungbasediv) December 2, 2024