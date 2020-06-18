Chicago Bears quarterbacks coach makes laughable claim about QB room

NFL fans, you are going to die laughing when you read this one!
In a piece published by the Chicago Tribune on Wednesday, writer Dan Wiederer revealed that Chicago Bears quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo made a comment that makes us wonder if he actually has any clue about what a good QB looks like.
DeFilippo’s comment was a follows (you may want to be sitting down for this one).
“It means we have a passion for the game. We have a ton of energy,” DeFilippo said. “We’re the same people every day. But then we walk around with a little bit of swagger to ourselves in terms of knowing we’re the best quarterback room in the National Football League.
“And that doesn’t mean we go around and are cocky and arrogant. That just means we have a swagger about ourselves that the only (way we can be) beat is if we beat ourselves.”
Does DeFilippo know that his quarterback room consists of Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles?
Let’s just give him the benefit of the doubt that he does not realize that. Because there is not a quarterbacks coach in the world, professional or pee-wee, that would be thrilled about having Trubisky and Foles in his quarterbacks room!