Chicago Bears quarterbacks coach makes laughable claim about QB room

“And that doesn’t mean we go around and are cocky and arrogant. That just means we have a swagger about ourselves that the only (way we can be) beat is if we beat ourselves.”

Does DeFilippo know that his quarterback room consists of Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles?

Let’s just give him the benefit of the doubt that he does not realize that. Because there is not a quarterbacks coach in the world, professional or pee-wee, that would be thrilled about having Trubisky and Foles in his quarterbacks room!