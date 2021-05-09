Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen’s twin brother dies from electrocution while fleeing police

Sharing is caring!

According to reports, Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen‘s twin brother Tyrell has died from electrocution after trying to flee law enforcement

Cohen, who was found dead on Sunday at the Duke Energy substation.

From ABC Chicago:

Deputies with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Duke Energy substation around 9 a.m. after an employee found Cohen’s body inside the perimeter.

Authorities believe Cohen died of electrocution while attempting to climb equipment while fleeing from law enforcement.

According to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Cohen was reported missing with the Raleigh Police Department on Saturday night after not returning home.

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said North Carolina State Highway Patrol tried to initiate a traffic stop before Cohen went missing.

“We believe at this point, it is connected to a missing person case being investigated by the Raleigh Police Department,” Sheriff Baker told our sister station WTVD.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tarik and his family during this difficult time.