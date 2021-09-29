Chicago Bears release initial injury report for matchup vs. Detroit Lions

This coming Sunday, the Chicago Bears will look to defend their home field when they host the winless Detroit Lions.

The big question coming out of the Windy City is, ‘Who will be the starting quarterback in Week 4?’

The Bears released their initial Week 4 Injury Report just moments ago and as you can see, Khalil Mack did not practice on Wednesday.

Khalil Mack (foot) did not practice today, along with Jesse James (personal), Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring), Jimmy Graham (vet day) and Tashaun Gipson (hamstring). Andy Dalton (knee), Eddie Goldman (knee) and Darnell Mooney were limited. Justin Fields was a full participant. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) September 29, 2021