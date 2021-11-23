Chicago Bears reportedly decide on Thanksgiving Day QB

by

The Detroit Lions are getting set to host the Chicago Bears this Thursday for their annual Thanksgiving Day game, and it looks as though Chicago has given every indication as to who will start under center for them.

According to a report from NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the Bears will be starting Andy Dalton in place of Justin Fields:

Fields left yesterday’s game against Baltimore with a rib injury.

