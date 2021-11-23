Chicago Bears reportedly decide on Thanksgiving Day QB

The Detroit Lions are getting set to host the Chicago Bears this Thursday for their annual Thanksgiving Day game, and it looks as though Chicago has given every indication as to who will start under center for them.

According to a report from NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the Bears will be starting Andy Dalton in place of Justin Fields:

Sources: #Bears QB Andy Dalton is expected to start on Thursday, with Justin Fields dealing with a rib injury. He spent the day undergoing further testing, and the turnaround is too quick. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 23, 2021

Fields left yesterday’s game against Baltimore with a rib injury.