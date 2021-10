On Sunday afternoon, the Chicago Bears will host the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field and we now know who the Bears will be starting at QB.

According to reports, the Bears have downgraded Andy Dalton to doubtful and they will start rookie Justin Fields against the Lions.

This should be fun!

The #Bears downgraded Andy Dalton (knee) to doubtful and will start rookie QB Justin Fields again Sunday against the #Lions. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 2, 2021