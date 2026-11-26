The Detroit Lions are not the only team dealing with injury concerns heading into Thursday’s massive Thanksgiving Day showdown at Ford Field. On Wednesday afternoon, the Chicago Bears released their final injury report, officially ruling out three players and listing two others as questionable.

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With both teams entering the matchup with identical 8-2 records and sole possession of first place in the NFC North on the line, every personnel advantage could prove significant. For Jared Goff and the Lions’ offense, the injuries to Chicago’s secondary are particularly noteworthy.

Nov 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) takes the field before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Chicago Bears Release Final Thanksgiving Injury Report

According to the Chicago Bears’ official injury announcement, cornerback Kyler Gordon, running back Roschon Johnson and safety Elijah Hicks have all been ruled out against Detroit. Gordon will miss his second consecutive game after suffering a shoulder injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 8.

Here is a look at Chicago’s final injury designations. The Bears could potentially be without three defensive backs if cornerback Tyrique Stevenson is unable to play.

Player Position Injury Status Kyler Gordon CB Shoulder OUT Roschon Johnson RB Ankle OUT Elijah Hicks S Concussion OUT Tyrique Stevenson CB Groin QUESTIONABLE D’Marco Jackson LB Elbow QUESTIONABLE

Perhaps the most interesting development is Stevenson’s addition to the injury report on Wednesday. According to Windy City Gridiron, Stevenson was listed as a limited participant with a groin injury.

Detroit Lions Could Exploit Chicago’s Depleted Secondary

Gordon’s absence is particularly significant considering his responsibilities as Chicago’s nickel cornerback. With Amon-Ra St. Brown capable of doing considerable damage from the slot, Detroit could look to take advantage of that matchup throughout Thursday’s contest.

Meanwhile, the Lions received some encouraging news of their own when tight end Sam LaPorta and cornerback D.J. Reed were both left off the team’s final injury designations. Detroit has also made multiple defensive roster adjustments as it prepares to face Ben Johnson’s offense.

The Lions enter Thursday riding a six-game winning streak, while the Bears have won five consecutive games. With the division lead up for grabs, Detroit’s ability to exploit Chicago’s injury concerns could ultimately be one of the deciding factors.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field, with the game televised nationally on CBS. A victory would improve the Lions to 9-2 and give them sole possession of first place in the NFC North.