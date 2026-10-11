The Chicago Bears will pay tribute to legendary head coach and Hall of Fame tight end Mike Ditka when they take the field against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon. The team will wear a special helmet sticker honoring the iconic coach, who passed away Friday at the age of 86.

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The Bears announced the tribute on the team’s official X account, and ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shared an image of the helmet. Chicago’s helmets will feature a commemorative No. 89 sticker, recognizing the number Ditka wore during his playing career with the Bears.

The decal features a white No. 89 inside a navy football outlined in orange, positioned on the rear left corner of the helmet, just below the American flag.

Bears helmets today will have the “89” sticker in memory of Mike Ditka. pic.twitter.com/xaHYH4rfCe — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2026

Feb 6, 2016; San Francisco, CA, USA; Mike Ditka on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors award ceremony at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Bears Remember a Franchise Legend

Ditka remains one of the most recognizable figures in Chicago Bears history, both as a player and head coach. He helped lead the franchise to an NFL championship as a player in 1963 before guiding the legendary 1985 Bears to victory in Super Bowl XX.

His No. 89 jersey was retired by Chicago in 2013, and he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1988.

As we previously reported, Ditka’s passing sparked an outpouring of tributes throughout the NFL. Among those remembering the legendary coach was Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who shared a memorable personal story about meeting Ditka during his playing career.

Mike Ditka Helmet Sticker Arrives at Lambeau Field

Sunday’s tribute comes during one of the NFL’s most historic rivalries, with the Bears visiting the Packers at Lambeau Field. For Chicago, the No. 89 sticker will serve as a reminder of the man who helped define the franchise for generations.