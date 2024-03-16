Chicago Bears trade Justin Fields to AFC North

Quarterback move: Chicago Bears trade Justin Fields to the AFC North!

There is significant buzz in the NFC North as the Pittsburgh Steelers make waves with a major acquisition: quarterback Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears. This move follows their recent acquisition of Russell Wilson and the trade involving Kenny Pickett, marking a series of bold roster adjustments for the Steelers.

Chicago Bears trade Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers

Fields is now a member of the Steelers, having been acquired for a conditional 6th-round pick that can become a 4th-round pick if Fields plays 51 percent of Pittsburgh’s games this season.

Fields, who was taken with the 11th overall pick by the Bears in the 2011 Draft, has amassed a total of 6,674 passing yards in his career along with 40 touchdowns, 30 interceptions, and a 60.3 completion percentage.

🚨 🚨 🚨



The #Bears are trading QB Justin Fields to the #Steelers, sources say. A new QB into the competition. pic.twitter.com/hGQpbVwoRA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2024

Fields will now be competing with Wilson in Pittsburgh for the starting position, as now-former Steelers QB Kenny Pickett was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this week.

With the No. 1 overall selection in next month’s NFL Draft in Detroit, the Bears now have the prime chance to select quarterback Caleb Williams.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have overhauled their quarterback situation, trading Kenny Pickett and signing Russell Wilson The Steelers have now acquired Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a conditional draft pick This opens the door for the Bears to select quarterback Caleb Williams with the 1st overall selection in next month’s NFL Draft in Detroit

Bottom Line: Shrewd moves by the Steelers

These bold maneuvers orchestrated by Steelers general manager Omar Khan signal a dramatic overhaul of the quarterback lineup, bidding farewell to Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph while executing the Pickett trade to the Eagles.

As a result, the Bears are poised for a fresh start at the quarterback position, setting the stage for matchups against the Detroit Lions with a new signal-caller at the helm.