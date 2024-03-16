Search

Latest News:

Detroit Lions are re-signing Donovan Peoples-Jones

0
The Detroit Lions are re-signing Donovan Peoples-Jones to 1-year deal.

Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Releases Statement Regarding Greg Scruggs

0
Sherrone Moore Releases Statement Regarding Greg Scruggs Arrest Early Saturday Morning.

Detroit Pistons sign Taj Gibson for remainder of 2023-24 season

0
The Detroit Pistons sign Taj Gibson for the remainder of the current season.
Paul Tyler

Chicago Bears trade Justin Fields to AFC North

NFL News Reports

Quarterback move: Chicago Bears trade Justin Fields to the AFC North!

There is significant buzz in the NFC North as the Pittsburgh Steelers make waves with a major acquisition: quarterback Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears. This move follows their recent acquisition of Russell Wilson and the trade involving Kenny Pickett, marking a series of bold roster adjustments for the Steelers.

Chicago Bears trade Justin Fields

Chicago Bears trade Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers

Fields is now a member of the Steelers, having been acquired for a conditional 6th-round pick that can become a 4th-round pick if Fields plays 51 percent of Pittsburgh’s games this season.

Fields, who was taken with the 11th overall pick by the Bears in the 2011 Draft, has amassed a total of 6,674 passing yards in his career along with 40 touchdowns, 30 interceptions, and a 60.3 completion percentage.

Fields will now be competing with Wilson in Pittsburgh for the starting position, as now-former Steelers QB Kenny Pickett was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this week.

With the No. 1 overall selection in next month’s NFL Draft in Detroit, the Bears now have the prime chance to select quarterback Caleb Williams.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Pittsburgh Steelers have overhauled their quarterback situation, trading Kenny Pickett and signing Russell Wilson
  2. The Steelers have now acquired Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a conditional draft pick
  3. This opens the door for the Bears to select quarterback Caleb Williams with the 1st overall selection in next month’s NFL Draft in Detroit
Chicago Bears Peter King Carolina Panthers 2023 NFL Draft

Bottom Line: Shrewd moves by the Steelers

These bold maneuvers orchestrated by Steelers general manager Omar Khan signal a dramatic overhaul of the quarterback lineup, bidding farewell to Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph while executing the Pickett trade to the Eagles.

As a result, the Bears are poised for a fresh start at the quarterback position, setting the stage for matchups against the Detroit Lions with a new signal-caller at the helm.

Latest

Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions are re-signing Donovan Peoples-Jones

0
The Detroit Lions are re-signing Donovan Peoples-Jones to 1-year deal.
U of M

Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Releases Statement Regarding Greg Scruggs

0
Sherrone Moore Releases Statement Regarding Greg Scruggs Arrest Early Saturday Morning.
Pistons News Reports

Detroit Pistons sign Taj Gibson for remainder of 2023-24 season

0
The Detroit Pistons sign Taj Gibson for the remainder of the current season.
U of M

Michigan Football DL Coach Greg Scruggs Arrested

0
Michigan Football DL Coach Greg Scruggs Arrested in Ann Arbor for OWI.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Lions Notes

Marcus Davenport Contract Details with Detroit Lions Revealed

0
The details of Marcus Davenport's contract with the Detroit Lions have been released, and some fans are not happy.
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions to sign Amik Robertson

0
BREAKING: The Detroit Lions are signing another free agent cornerback.
Pistons Analysis and Opinion

Open Letter to Tom Gores: You MUST fire Troy Weaver IMMEDIATELY!

0
Open Letter to Tom Gores: You MUST fire Troy Weaver IMMEDIATELY!
Red Wings Analysis and Opinion

Is Derek Lalonde the right fit as Detroit Red Wings coach?

0
Coaching debate: You tell us, is Derek Lalonde the right fit for the Detroit Red Wings, especially after this latest losing skid?
Red Wings Analysis and Opinion

Detroit Red Wings are vastly underperforming during absence of Dylan Larkin

0
The absence of Dylan Larkin presented a prime chance for other Detroit Red Wings players to step up and fill the void, but they haven't done so.
Paul Tyler
Paul Tyler

Detroit Lions are re-signing Donovan Peoples-Jones

W.G. Brady -
The Detroit Lions are re-signing Donovan Peoples-Jones to 1-year deal.
Read more

Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Releases Statement Regarding Greg Scruggs

W.G. Brady -
Sherrone Moore Releases Statement Regarding Greg Scruggs Arrest Early Saturday Morning.
Read more

Detroit Pistons sign Taj Gibson for remainder of 2023-24 season

W.G. Brady -
The Detroit Pistons sign Taj Gibson for the remainder of the current season.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

255,324FansLike
128,657FollowersFollow
97,058SubscribersSubscribe

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!