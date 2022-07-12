Chicago Bears trade New England Patriots for wide receiver

When it comes to wide receivers, the Chicago Bears are near the bottom of the league in terms of talent they plan to put on the field along with quarterback, Justin Fields.

Well, the Bears attempted to upgrade that talent on Tuesday as they traded the New England Patriots for WR N’Keal Harry.

The #Patriots have traded WR N’Keal Harry to the #Bears, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Former first-round pick gets a shot at a fresh start. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 12, 2022

The Athletic is reporting that the Bears are sending a seventh-round pick to the Patriots in exchange for Harry.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The NFL’s Wide Receiver bubble is going to burst

The Chicago Bears hope a fresh star for N’Keal Harry will do the trick

When the New England Patriots selected N’Keal Harry in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, they hoped he would come in and become an elite weapon but that has not happened.

In fact, in his first three seasons (33 games), Harry has a total of 57 catches for 598 yards and four touchdowns, which is not at all what was expected out of him when he was drafted.

During the 2021 season, Harry had just 12 catches for 184 yards and zero touchdowns in 12 games (4 starts) with the Patriots.

With this trade, the Chicago Bears are hoping a fresh start will do the trick for Harry and that he can end up being the wide receiver many thought he would be coming out of Arizona State.

Nation, do you think Harry will reinvent himself with the Chicago Bears?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

