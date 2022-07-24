Chicago Bears unveil embarrassing ‘Orange’ alternate helmets [Video]

The Chicago Bears have revealed the alternate helmet they will wear for one game during the 2022 season.

For the first time in nine years, some NFL teams will have true secondary helmets during the upcoming season. The NFL approved the new rule to allow alternate helmets back in 2021. Teams were to notify the league if they intended to use alternate helmets this season by July 31, 2021.

On Sunday, the Bears unveiled the ‘Orange’ alternate helmets they will wear on October 13 during their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Washington Commanders and on October 30 in Dallas against the Cowboys.

Here are a couple of photos of the embarrassing ‘Orange’ alternate helmets the Bears will wear.

Here is the uniform combination the Bears will wear on October 13.

Did the #Bears manage to pull off the only alternative helmet/uniform combo that people actually don't like?pic.twitter.com/IpueMEXjz5 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 24, 2022

From Chicago Bears:

Get a detailed look at the Bears’ new orange helmets, which will be worn for two games during the 2022 season—Oct. 13 vs. the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field and Oct. 30 in Dallas against the Cowboys. Similar to the traditional navy blue helmet, the orange alternate helmet features the wishbone ‘C’ helmet decal—but it is navy blue with a white keyline and a navy blue facemask.

Nation, are these Chicago Bears helmets the ugliest alternate helmets in the history of the National Football League?

