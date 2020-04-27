Chicago Blackhawks announce shocking front-office shakeup with firing of team president John McDonough

The Chicago Blackhawks, a noted rival of the Detroit Red Wings, announced a major shakeup to their front office this afternoon with the relieving team President and CEO John McDonough of his duties.

The move is especially surprising, considering that McDonough had been team president for the past 13 years and was instrumental in such moves such as the drafting of stars Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews as well as the hiring of coach Joel Quenneville, leading to three Stanley Cup championships from 2010 to 2015.

Additionally, McDonaugh was a big part of reversing the penny-pinching ways of the notorious late team owner Bill Wirtz.