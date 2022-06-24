Chicago Blackhawks decide on next head coach

According to a report from Frank Seravalli, the Chicago Blackhawks have decided on their next head coach.

Just moments ago, Seravalli tweeted out that he is hearing that Luke Richardson will be the next head coach of the Blackhawks.

Hearing Luke Richardson will be the next head coach of the Chicago #Blackhawks. Sources say Richardson and the Hawks are putting the final touches on a contract. Quite the resume for Richardson, who played 1400+ NHL games, 8 years as NHL assistant, 4 years as AHL head coach. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 24, 2022

As noted by Seravalli, Luke Richardson has a solid resume as he played in over 1,400 NHL games as a player, has eight years experience as an NHL assistant, and four years experience as a head coach in the AHL.

During his 21-year NHL career as a player, Richardson, who was a defenseman, scored just 35 goals while dishing out 166 assists in 1,417 games. In his career, he played for the Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Ottawa Senators, and Tampa Bay Lightning.

As a coach, most recently, Richardson was an assistant coach with the Montreal Canadiens. Prior to that, he spent time as an assistant with the New York Islanders and Ottawa Senators. Richardson was also head coach of the Birmingham Senators of the American Hockey League (AHL) from 2012 to 2016, where he posted a record of 153-120-31 in 304 regular-season games.

