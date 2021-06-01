Chicago Blackhawks facing 2nd sexual harassment lawsuit

Sharing is caring!

Last month, an unidentified player from the 2010 Stanley Cup-winning Chicago Blackhawks sued the organization for ignoring his claims that he and another player were being sexually assaulted by an assistant coach, and that the team did nothing to stop it.

The report states that in May of 2010, which would have been during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, team video coach Brad Aldrich “turned on porn and began to masturbate in front of” the player. Additionally, the report says that Aldrich sent “inappropriate text messages” to the player and threatened to “physically, financially and emotionally” harm the player if he “did not engage in sexual activity” with the coach. The lawsuit stated that the player reported the incident to James F. Gary, the team’s mental skills coach, following the incident.

And now, there’s more.

An ex-high school hockey player is now suing the Blackhawks for allegedly providing a positive job reference letter to Aldrich despite knowing that he was a sexual predator. The unnamed player, referred to in the suit as “John Doe”, alleges that as a 16 year old high school athlete in Houghton, Mich., he was sexually abused by Aldrich, who was serving as an assistant coach.

According to the lawsuit:

“At an end of season gathering for the players, Aldrich provided alcohol to the then minor plaintiff and performed oral sex on the plaintiff without his consent,” the six-page lawsuit says.

The suit goes on to allege that not only did the Blackhawks fail to do anything to stop the abuse that was reported by a former player last month, but that they ignored it, and even provided Aldrich with a positive reference letter.

Continued: “(The Blackhawks)Provided positive references to future employers for Bradley Aldrich as a hockey coach despite having knowledge of his sexual assaults and failed to report Bradley Aldrich to any hockey or coaching organizations of oversight.”

Blackhawks team spokesman Adam Rogowin didn’t offer comment on the situation.

“As this is a pending litigation matter, it would be inappropriate for us to comment,” he explained in an email to TSN.

In 2013, Aldrich was convicted of an unrelated fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a student in Michigan. He’s also a registered sex offender in the state.

– – Quotes via TSN Link – –