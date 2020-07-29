41.2 F
Chicago Blackhawks to prohibit fans from wearing Native American headdress at future home games

One particular aspect of fanfare at Blackhawks home games will no longer be allowed.

By Michael Whitaker
The NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks have decided that despite there having been some calls to change their team name, they’ll be moving forward with the same branding they’ve been known by since their early history as one of the sport’s most historic franchises.

However, there will be one aspect of fanfare no longer allowed at home games at the United Center once fans are allowed to attend again.

After conversations with Native American groups, the team has decided to ban fans from wearing the Native American headdress at games and events.

“These symbols are sacred, traditionally reserved for leaders who have earned a place of great respect in their tribe, and should not be generalized or used as a costume or for everyday wear,” the team said.

Despite the Washington Redskins changing their team moniker and the Cleveland Indians holding conversations regarding a potential name change, as well as the Atlanta Braves discussing banning the popular fan celebration “Tomahawk Chop”, the Blackhawks decided against any changes in their branding. The name was originally “Black Hawks”, named for the WWI Blackhawk division, which took its name from Sauk nation leader Black Hawk.

“The Chicago Blackhawks name and logo symbolizes an important and historic person, Black Hawk of Illinois’ Sac & Fox Nation, whose leadership and life has inspired generations of Native Americans, veterans and the public,” the NHL team said in a statement in early July. “We celebrate Black Hawk’s legacy by offering ongoing reverent examples of Native American culture, traditions and contributions, providing a platform for genuine dialogue with local and national Native American groups.”

Do you agree with this team decision from the Blackhawks?

– – Quotes via CBC.ca Link – –

