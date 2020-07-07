Chicago Blackhawks provide update regarding team name

The sports world is undergoing a series of changes in the past few weeks, with the NFL’s Washington Redskins as well as MLB’s Cleveland Indians officially reviewing their team names.

Additionally, the Atlanta Braves are discussing the use of the fan “Tomahawk Chop” celebration.

And while there was recently a suggestion that it’s time to review the team name of the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks, the team has put forward a statement today indicating that no such change is planned.

“The Chicago Blackhawks name and logo symbolizes an important and historic person, Black Hawk of Illinois’ Sac & Fox Nation, whose leadership and life has inspired generations of Native Americans, veterans and the public,” the team’s statement began, according to the Sun-Times. “We celebrate Black Hawk’s legacy by offering ongoing reverent examples of Native American culture, traditions and contributions, providing a platform for genuine dialogue with local and national Native American groups. As the team’s popularity grew over the past decade, so did that platform and our work with these important organizations.”

The Blackhawks are one of the NHL’s Original 6 franchises, and originally got their team name from team owner Fred McLaughlin military service with the 333rd Machine Gun Battalion of the 86th Infantry Division during World War I, which was named in honor of Black Hawk, a Native American from the Sauk tribe and a prominent figure in Illinois state history.

While the Blackhawks have frequently honored Native American groups during their games, they’ve come under fire from other Native American groups who say the team logo is offensive.

“We recognize there is a fine line between respect and disrespect, and we commend other teams for their willingness to engage in that conversation,” the team’s statement continued. “Moving forward, we are committed to raising the bar even higher to expand awareness of Black Hawk and the important contributions of all Native American people.

“We will continue to serve as stewards of our name and identity, and will do so with a commitment to evolve. Our endeavours in this area have been sincere and multi-faceted, and the path forward will draw on that experience to grow as an organization and expand our efforts.”

