41.2 F
Detroit
Wednesday, July 8, 2020
type here...

Chicago Blackhawks provide update regarding team name

Detroit Red Wings News
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

The sports world is undergoing a series of changes in the past few weeks, with the NFL’s Washington Redskins as well as MLB’s Cleveland Indians officially reviewing their team names.

Additionally, the Atlanta Braves are discussing the use of the fan “Tomahawk Chop” celebration.

And while there was recently a suggestion that it’s time to review the team name of the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks, the team has put forward a statement today indicating that no such change is planned.

“The Chicago Blackhawks name and logo symbolizes an important and historic person, Black Hawk of Illinois’ Sac & Fox Nation, whose leadership and life has inspired generations of Native Americans, veterans and the public,” the team’s statement began, according to the Sun-Times.

“We celebrate Black Hawk’s legacy by offering ongoing reverent examples of Native American culture, traditions and contributions, providing a platform for genuine dialogue with local and national Native American groups. As the team’s popularity grew over the past decade, so did that platform and our work with these important organizations.”

The Blackhawks are one of the NHL’s Original 6 franchises, and originally got their team name from team owner Fred McLaughlin military service with the 333rd Machine Gun Battalion of the 86th Infantry Division during World War I, which was named in honor of Black Hawk, a Native American from the Sauk tribe and a prominent figure in Illinois state history.

While the Blackhawks have frequently honored Native American groups during their games, they’ve come under fire from other Native American groups who say the team logo is offensive.

“We recognize there is a fine line between respect and disrespect, and we commend other teams for their willingness to engage in that conversation,” the team’s statement continued. “Moving forward, we are committed to raising the bar even higher to expand awareness of Black Hawk and the important contributions of all Native American people.

“We will continue to serve as stewards of our name and identity, and will do so with a commitment to evolve. Our endeavours in this area have been sincere and multi-faceted, and the path forward will draw on that experience to grow as an organization and expand our efforts.”

– – Quotes via Ben Pope of The Chicago Sun-Times Link – –

- Advertisement -
SourceBen Pope
ViaChicago Sun-Times
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Latest news

Detroit Red Wings News

Chicago Blackhawks provide update regarding team name

Michael Whitaker - 0
The sports world is undergoing a series of changes in the past few weeks, with the NFL's Washington Redskins as well as MLB's Cleveland...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Lions News

Latest NFL/NFLPA agreement could mean good news for remaining preseason

Michael Whitaker - 0
The National Football League decided to chop their four-game pre-season schedule in half last week thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the Detroit Lions,...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers skipper Ron Gardenhire wants to “get hopping” with intrasquad games

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Tigers have finally resumed baseball activities, gathering the past several days at Comerica Park for Summer Training in anticipation of the season...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Game of the Day: Pistons advance to ECF with Game 7 win over Nets at Palace of Auburn Hills (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
Our Game of the Day series continues by going back to the legendary 2004 Detroit Pistons season, and re-living them punching their ticket to...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Red Wings News

Flashback: 1992 line brawl between Detroit Red Wings and New York Rangers [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
On February 9, 1992 Detroit Red Wings forward Bob Probert and New York Rangers forward Tie Domi dropped the gloves. Both were well known...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

The Bruise Brothers: Best of Bob Probert and Joey Kocur fights [Video]

Arnold Powell - 0
When the Detroit Red Wings drafted Bob Probert (3rd Round) and Joey Kocur (5th Round) in the 1983 NHL Draft, they probably did not...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

2021 ‘Way too early’ NHL mock draft has Red Wings selecting No. 1 ranked prospect

Arnold Powell - 0
We don't even know when the 2020 NHL Draft will be held but some have already been busy projecting what the 2021 draft will...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Flashback: Red Wings nemesis Chris Pronger suffers cardiac arrest at Joe Louis Arena (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings fans weren't exactly fond of towering defenseman Chris Pronger. After all, the bruising blue liner battled the Red Wings constantly during...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.