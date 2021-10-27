Chicago Blackhawks release statement shortly after Kyle Beach’s identity revealed

The identity of the former Chicago Blackhawks player who brought to light explosive sexual assault allegations against the team has been revealed as Kyle Beach, a 2008 Draft selection who suffered abuse at the hands of then-video coach Brad Aldrich during the 2010 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The full details of the report that was released yesterday afternoon have resulted in the resignations of general manager Stan Bowman and senior director of hockey administration Al MacIsaac. Additionally, the team was fined $2 million by the NHL.

The Blackhawks promptly issued a statement on social media, apologizing for what Beach suffered through as well as reiterating their commitment that such behavior never happens again.

