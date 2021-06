Sharing is caring!

If you have ever been to a game a Wrigley Field, you are well aware that win or lose, Chicago Cubs fans are there to have a good time and that is exactly what they did on Sunday during the Cubs game vs. the St. Louis Cardinals.

Take a look as Cubs fans build what can only be described as an epic beer cup snake.

Check it out.

Okay, this beer cup snake at Wrigley is quite impressive. 😂 pic.twitter.com/uvoSDdRuEG — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 14, 2021