Chicago Cubs minor league pitcher arrested with 21 lbs. of meth

According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Cubs minor league pitcher Jesus Camargo-Corrales was arrested this past week and police found a whopping 21 lbs. of meth in his vehicle.
From TMZ Sports:
25-year-old Jesus Camargo-Corrales was reportedly arrested this past week near Vail, where a sheriff’s deputy says he saw Camargo’s car speeding and changing lanes erratically. He pulled him over, and after Camargo and his two passengers apparently gave conflicting stories on where they were going — some said Phoenix, others said Denver — they searched vehicle.