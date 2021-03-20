Chicago Cubs minor league pitcher arrested with 21 lbs. of meth

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Cubs minor league pitcher Jesus Camargo-Corrales was arrested this past week and police found a whopping 21 lbs. of meth in his vehicle.

From TMZ Sports:

25-year-old Jesus Camargo-Corrales was reportedly arrested this past week near Vail, where a sheriff’s deputy says he saw Camargo’s car speeding and changing lanes erratically. He pulled him over, and after Camargo and his two passengers apparently gave conflicting stories on where they were going — some said Phoenix, others said Denver — they searched vehicle.

A K-9 unit is said to have been brought in … and cops say it sniffed something in the trunk. Cops say they discovered a Cubs duffel bag, which they claim contained 21 pounds of methamphetamine and 1.2 pounds of oxycodone pills … plus other paraphernalia.

The Cubs, for their part, say they’re aware of the situation and are investigating the matter further — refusing to comment beyond that. Camargo, a right-handed pitcher, was brought into the Cubs’ farm system in 2014.Go big or go home???