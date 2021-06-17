Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot takes shot at Bears

Sharing is caring!

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot appeared to take a shot at the Chicago Bears today after the team placed a bid on the Arlington Heights International Raceway, fueling speculation that they could soon be leaving Soldier Field.

Lightfoot said on social media the Bears ought to be more concerned with “putting a winning team on the field” and “being relevant past October”, while saying everything else is “noise”:

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a statement calling the Bears’ bid on Arlington Park a negotiating tactic and “noise.” pic.twitter.com/dVBjaEC6tq — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) June 17, 2021

The Bears have called Soldier Field home since 1971.