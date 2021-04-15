Chicago White Sox fan breaks down in tears after Carlos Rodon tosses no-hitter [Video]

On Wednesday night, Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon was just inches from being perfect against the Cleveland Indians but he ended up having to settle for a no-hitter as a consolation prize.

Rodon took his perfect game into the ninth inning when, with one out, he hit Roberto Perez in the foot, ending his bid at perfection.

After losing his perfect game, Rodon bounced back to get the final two outs and secure the first no-no of his career.

Following the final out of the game, one White Sox fan was so overcome with emotion that he broke down crying.

I have seen some people bashing this fan for crying but I don’t want to hear it. When something makes you so happy that it makes you cry, that is a great day.

