Chicago White Sox’ Yermin Mercedes announces abrupt leave of absence from baseball

Well, this one came out of left field.

White Sox designated hitter/catcher Yermin Mercedes announced on his social media account that he was stepping away from baseball “indefinitely”. He thanked his family, his agent and former teammates before writing “it’s over.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRnIVcTMg7e/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Chicago released the followings statement:

“The White Sox are aware of tonight’s Instagram post by Yermín Mercedes, who is currently on the active roster of our Class AAA team in Charlotte, NC. At this point in time, the White Sox have not received any official notification from Yermín concerning his future plans.”

Mercedes has gone .150/.220/.196 over his last 118 plate appearances after starting .368/.417/.571 through the season’s first 38 games. He was sent to AAA earlier this month and had been playing well, hitting .309/.377/.655.