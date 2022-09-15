Chiefs All-Pro TE Travis Kelce says he would love to play for Dan Campbell

This can only help the cause of getting free agents to come to Detroit

Travis Kelce says he would love to play for Dan Campbell

There is no question about it, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is a player’s coach, but at the same time, he is a coach that his players respect, and they will run through a brick wall for him.

One future Hall of Famer who would love to play for Campbell is Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end, Travis Kelce.

During his latest New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce (center for the Eagles), Travis said he would love to play for Dan Campbell.

“I’m not gonna lie, after watching ‘Hard Knocks,’ I kind of became a fan of the Lions and a lot of the characters they got,” Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce said on the latest episode of the New Heights podcast he co-hosts with his brother. “Dan Campbell, would love to play for him. Awesome guy.”

In 2020, Kelce signed a 4-year contract extension worth $57.25 million, which will keep him with the Kansas City Chiefs through the 2025 season.

Kelce, who is about to turn 33, will be a bit over the hill by the time his contract runs out, so the chances of him playing for Campbell seem pretty slim at best.

That being said, the fact that an All-Pro tight end is coming out and saying he would love to play for Campbell can only help the Lions to attract free agents in the future.