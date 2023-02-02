Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
NFL News Reports

Chiefs and Eagles decide on Super Bowl LVII jerseys

By W.G. Brady
129
0

Inside the Article:

We are just over a week away from the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl by kicking a late field goal to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, while the Eagles earned their Super Bowl berth by destroying the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. According to Adam Schefter, the Super Bowl LVII jerseys have been decided upon and the Chiefs will wear their white jerseys, while the Eagles will wear their green jerseys.

Super Bowl LVII NFL Playoff Predictions National Anthem Super Bowl LVII Point Spread Eagles Chiefs Super Bowl LVII jerseys

Why the Super Bowl LVII jerseys could matter

You may not think it matters at all which jersey a team wears in the Super Bowl, but there may be more to it than you want to believe.

  • According to Schefter, the team wearing white has been on fire in the Super Bowl
  • 15 of the past 18 teams to wear white has won the Super Bow
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Is The NFC North Championship The Floor For The Detroit Lions?
Next article
Lions LT Taylor Decker talks about losing Duce Staley
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Pistons NotesJeff Bilbrey -

RECAP: Detroit Pistons Outplayed by Phoenix Suns 116-100 in Back-to-Back Game

Phoenix Suns dominate Detroit Pistons with big nights from Ayton & Bridges. Ayton leads all scorers with 31 pts & 16 rebs. Pistons struggle to keep up, need to improve defense & communication to compete with top teams.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.