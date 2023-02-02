Chiefs and Eagles decide on Super Bowl LVII jerseys

Inside the Article: Why the Super Bowl LVII jerseys could matter

We are just over a week away from the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl by kicking a late field goal to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, while the Eagles earned their Super Bowl berth by destroying the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. According to Adam Schefter, the Super Bowl LVII jerseys have been decided upon and the Chiefs will wear their white jerseys, while the Eagles will wear their green jerseys.

You may not think it matters at all which jersey a team wears in the Super Bowl, but there may be more to it than you want to believe.

According to Schefter, the team wearing white has been on fire in the Super Bowl

15 of the past 18 teams to wear white has won the Super Bow

For Super Bowl LVII, the Chief will wear their white jerseys and the Eagles their green.



