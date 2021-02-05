Chiefs LB coach Britt Ried involved in car crash that leaves a child with life-threatening injuries

Sharing is caring!

Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid is under investigation for driving while impaired that resulted in three-car crash.

Chiefs released a statement that they are aware of assistant coach Britt Reid's involvement in a multi-car accident. The incident happened Thursday night in Kansas City. — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) February 5, 2021

The accident occurred on the ramp to enter southbound Interstate 435 from Stadium Drive near Arrowhead Stadium and had left a 5 year old child with life-threatening injuries.

The Chiefs released the following statement:

The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid. We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.”

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs’ OLB coach Britt Reid was involved in a car accident that Kansas City now is commenting on: pic.twitter.com/tsKNtvcV9k — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 5, 2021

The Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday in Super Bowl 55.