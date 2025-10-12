Chiefs LT Josh Simmons Added to Injury Report, Likely Out vs. Lions

Josh Simmons, the left tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been added to the team’s injury report and is not expected to participate in the upcoming Sunday Night Football game against the Detroit Lions due to a personal matter. As noted by NFL Media, Simmons traveled back to California to address a family issue, rendering him unlikely to return in time for the kickoff.

Simmons, who has been a pivotal part of the Chiefs’ offensive line this season, participated in 314 snaps, representing 95 percent of the offensive plays. His absence would shift the lineup, with Jaylon Moore or Wanya Morris expected to step into the left tackle position for the game, as Simmons has held the starting role since minicamps. He was the Chiefs’ first-round draft pick in 2025, selected despite previous injury concerns, including a torn patellar tendon.

This situation has taken the organization by surprise. General Manager Brett Veach had prepared for unexpected circumstances by signing Jaylon Moore, who could make his starting debut if Simmons is unavailable. While Simmons managed to play through illness in the previous week, the nature of this personal matter prevents him from participating this time.

The significance of this event is underscored further by the fact that the Lions will also be missing their starting left tackle, Taylor Decker, who is out with a shoulder injury. This scenario sets the stage for both teams to face challenges on their offensive lines heading into the matchup.

