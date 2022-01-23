in NFL

Chiefs stun Bills in greatest playoff game in NFL history [Video]

What a game in Kansas City!

We’ve gone back and fourth in the 4th quarter of both divisional playoff games today, and the Chiefs/Bills matchup has absolutely lived up to the hype. Both teams traded a pair of touchdowns in the first half of the game, setting up an absolutely dramatic second half.

Both teams demonstrated an absolute flair for the dramatic with consecutive drives late in the 4th quarter, and the Chiefs appeared to deliver the knockout blow courtesy of a 64 yard TD run from Tyreek Hill.

But Josh Allen and the Bills announced to the world that they weren’t dead yet.

Allen once again connected with wideout Gabriel Davis for the 4th time with just seconds remaining, absolutely shocking the capacity crowd at Arrowhead Stadium.

However, as he’s done throughout his career, Patrick Mahomes would lead his team downfield to give them the positioning they needed for the game-tying field goal as time expired.

And in overtime, the Chiefs delivered the dagger to the Bills season courtesy of a Mahomes game-winning pass to Travis Kelce:

The Chiefs will now face the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game next week.

