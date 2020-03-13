45.7 F
Detroit
Friday, March 13, 2020
type here...
Detroit Pistons News

Child who received autograph from Rudy Gobert tests positive for COVID-19

This is a terribly unfortunate situation.

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Pistons NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Child who received autograph from Rudy Gobert tests positive for COVID-19

The NBA has decided to completely suspend their regular season after the positive testing for COVID-19 of Utah Jazz...
Read more
U of M NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Michigan senior Jon Teske takes to Instagram, posts emotional message with photos

Barring an unlikely turn of events, Jon Teske has played his final game as a Michigan Wolverine. Teske, along with...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions updated salary cap space

On Friday, the Detroit Lions announced they have released starting offensive tackle, Rick Wagner. http://gty.im/1190293894 Wagner was set to make $9...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The NBA has decided to completely suspend their regular season after the positive testing for COVID-19 of Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

And unfortunately, the fallout has now extended beyond Gobert. According to 247Sports, a small child who received an autograph from Gobert has also tested positive for the illness.

- Advertisement -

Gobert took to his social media to apologize for his earlier recklessness:

“I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously.” Gobert wrote on Instagram. “I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as (a) way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus.”

- Advertisement -


Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleMichigan senior Jon Teske takes to Instagram, posts emotional message with photos

Comments

- Advertisement -

Featured Videos


Latest News

Detroit Pistons NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Child who received autograph from Rudy Gobert tests positive for COVID-19

The NBA has decided to completely suspend their regular season after the positive testing for COVID-19 of Utah Jazz...
Read more
U of M News

Michigan senior Jon Teske takes to Instagram, posts emotional message with photos

Don Drysdale - 0
Barring an unlikely turn of events, Jon Teske has played his final game as a Michigan Wolverine. Teske, along with the rest of the seniors...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions updated salary cap space

Arnold Powell - 0
On Friday, the Detroit Lions announced they have released starting offensive tackle, Rick Wagner. http://gty.im/1190293894 Wagner was set to make $9 million in 2020 and this...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions RB Kerryon Johnson calls out NBA owners

Michael Whitaker - 0
Following the pausing of the NBA season due to the spread of the coronavirus, the league has seen some extraordinary acts of generosity. Several players,...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Ilitch Holdings commits $1 million to help part-time colleagues

Michael Whitaker - 0
Along with the delaying of the Detroit Red Wings season along with pushing back of the Detroit Tigers season, several other events have been...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Detroit Lions RB Kerryon Johnson calls out NBA owners

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
Following the pausing of the NBA season due to the spread of the coronavirus, the league has seen some extraordinary acts of generosity. Several players,...
Read more

Detroit Pistons F Blake Pistons steps up big for LCA employees

Detroit Pistons News Don Drysdale - 0
Blake Griffin is the man! With the NBA suspending the season, there has been major concern amongst hourly workers at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Well,...
Read more

Top 10 moments in Detroit sports history

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
If you are from Michigan, you are most likely a fan of Detroit sports. Depending on your age, you have been able to see...
Read more

Ignorant fans are wishing death upon coronavirus-positive Rudy Gobert

Detroit Pistons News Michael Whitaker - 0
Look no further when you want to see some of the worst that sports fandom has to offer. http://gty.im/1168312628 Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.