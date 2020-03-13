Child who received autograph from Rudy Gobert tests positive for COVID-19

The NBA has decided to completely suspend their regular season after the positive testing for COVID-19 of Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert.

And unfortunately, the fallout has now extended beyond Gobert. According to 247Sports, a small child who received an autograph from Gobert has also tested positive for the illness.

Gobert took to his social media to apologize for his earlier recklessness:

“I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously.” Gobert wrote on Instagram. “I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as (a) way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus.”