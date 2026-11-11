The Michigan Wolverines are searching for a new offensive coordinator, and one of the most recognizable names in college football has been suggested as a potential replacement for Jason Beck. Former Ohio State offensive coordinator and current Northwestern play-caller Chip Kelly is among the coaches being floated as Kyle Whittingham looks to fix Michigan’s struggling offense.

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According to Trent Knoop of Michigan Wolverines On SI, Kelly should be one of the first coaches Michigan considers during its upcoming search. The suggestion comes just days after Whittingham fired Beck following the Wolverines’ embarrassing 15-6 loss to Michigan State.

There is no confirmed report that Michigan has contacted Kelly or that he is interested in leaving Northwestern. However, his experience and success as a play-caller make him an intriguing possibility for a program desperate for offensive improvement.

Former Oregon football coach and current Northwestern offensive coordinator Chip Kelly walks the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Chip Kelly Identified as Potential Michigan Target

Kelly’s name carries plenty of weight in college football, especially considering his previous success at Oregon, UCLA, and Ohio State. He helped coordinate the Buckeyes’ offense during their national championship run following the 2024 season, then worked as the Las Vegas Raiders’ offensive coordinator before Northwestern hired him in December 2025.

Knoop believes Kelly’s experience and recent success with the Wildcats should make him an attractive option for Whittingham.

“It’s clear that Chip Kelly doesn’t want to become a head coach again and is happy coordinating offenses,” Knoop wrote in his evaluation of Michigan’s candidates. “He’s done magic with Northwestern this season, since taking over the position under David Braun.”

Knoop also pointed to Northwestern’s offensive improvement, including the Wildcats’ ranking among the nation’s top 40 teams in total offense. Perhaps even more interesting is Kelly’s work with quarterback Aidan Chiles, who has enjoyed a productive season after previously struggling at Michigan State.

For Michigan, Kelly’s ability to develop quarterbacks and establish a productive running game could be particularly appealing. Those are two areas where the Wolverines have consistently struggled throughout the 2026 season.

Kyle Whittingham Makes Expectations Clear

Following his decision to fire Beck, Whittingham explained what he wants from Michigan’s next offensive coordinator. His description certainly makes someone with Kelly’s experience worth considering.

“Proven play-caller, proven track record of success,” Whittingham said when discussing the qualities he wants in his next hire, according to Ryan Zuke of MLive. “Be great if there’s Michigan ties or at least Midwest ties, someone that knows the landscape and the conference. An excellent leader of young men. I mean, that’s always going to be right at the top of the list as being a role model and leader for the guys in the program.”

Kelly checks several of those boxes, including extensive play-calling experience and familiarity with Big Ten football. His offensive background would also represent an opportunity for Michigan to establish a more consistent identity.

The Wolverines have already made a significant change by naming Jim Harding interim offensive coordinator for the remainder of the regular season. However, Whittingham has made it clear that Michigan will conduct a national search rather than simply hand Harding the permanent position.

Could Kelly Help Turn Michigan’s Offense Around?

Michigan’s offensive struggles have been difficult to ignore, particularly considering the talent the program has accumulated. The Wolverines entered this week ranked No. 132 nationally in total offense and No. 126 in scoring, numbers that are nowhere near acceptable for a program with Michigan’s expectations.

The struggles have also complicated the quarterback situation, with Bryce Underwood and Tommy Carr both receiving opportunities to lead the offense. Whittingham recently reopened Michigan’s quarterback competition as the Wolverines attempt to salvage something from a disappointing season.

Kelly’s experience working with quarterbacks could make him particularly appealing if Michigan wants to build its offense around Underwood’s long-term development. However, hiring Kelly would not automatically solve the offensive line issues, inconsistent execution, or other problems that contributed to Beck’s dismissal.

There is also the matter of convincing Kelly to leave Northwestern for another Big Ten program. Michigan could offer considerable resources and national exposure, but there is no indication that Kelly is currently seeking another opportunity.

Whittingham’s own future could also influence the search, especially with questions surrounding the direction of Michigan’s football program beyond this season. Any established coordinator would understandably want some clarity about the leadership situation before considering a major move.

For now, Kelly remains a suggested candidate rather than a confirmed target. Still, Michigan needs an experienced offensive mind capable of changing the direction of its struggling offense, and Kelly’s name is certainly one worth watching.

Would you want Chip Kelly running Michigan’s offense in 2027, even after his time at Ohio State?