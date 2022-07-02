On Friday, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman formally introduced Derek Lalonde as the team’s next head coach, and though plenty of interesting comments were made during the presser, none is getting more attention than the comment made by owner Chris Ilitch…about the Detroit Tigers.

Though the press conference was supposed to be all about Lalonde, Ilitch was asked for his thoughts on the 2022 Detroit Tigers, who have been horrendous so far this season.

“I’m very pleased with the progress at the Detroit Red Wings, and I’m very pleased with the progress at the Detroit Tigers, despite a very slow start this season for our team,” Ilitch said. “There’s actually some good progress happening with some of the young guys that have come up and developed, and so on and so forth.”

Chris Castellani epically bashes Tigers’ owner Chris Ilitch [Video]

Immediately following those comments by Chris Ilitch, fans stormed to social media to bash the Tigers’ owner for being completely clueless about what’s been going on with the team.

One person who clearly was pissed off about what Ilitch had to say is Tigers’ superfan, Chris Castellani, who now works for Barstool Sports.

As you are about to see in the video below, Castellani did not hold back at all about his feelings about what Chris Ilitch said on Friday about being “very pleased” about the progress of the Detroit Tigers.

My reaction to Chris Ilitch’s comments pic.twitter.com/p4UwlfYrkA — Chris Castellani (@Castellani2014) July 1, 2022

