Chris Chelios divulges gem about he and Kid Rock at the ‘Malice at the Palace’

On November 19, 2004, the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers were involved in what most agree was the biggest brawl in NBA history.

The brawl itself has been well-documented from just about every angle but on Thursday, we learned something we did not previously know when former Detroit Red Wing Chris Chelios was a guest on 97.1 The Ticket’s ‘The Time That’ podcast.

During the podcast, Chelios, who happened to be sitting courtside, explained how he had to hold Detroit music sensation Kid Rock back from getting involved in the brawl.

“If you could somehow check the video, Bobby started walking across the court and I grabbed him by the scruff of the neck and said, ‘Nope. We’re going to watch right from here.’ You can see it on the video. He wanted to get into it. Trust me, check the video. He literally got out of his seat and started walking. He was almost in the key under the basket, it’s funny. And then he thanked me after.”

Just when we thought we knew everything about the Malice at the Palace!

Here is the full video of the Malice at the Palace.