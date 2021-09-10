Chris Collinsworth gets blasted for Thursday Night Football comment about Matthew Stafford

by

During Thursday night’s game between the Buccaneers and  Cowboys, NBC analyst Chris Collinsworth was promoting the upcoming Sunday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears when he made a head-scratching comment about Matthew Stafford

Collinsworth said that he went back and watched every snap Stafford took in 2020 and he did not realize he was that good of a quarterback.

Following the comment, a plethora of people took to Twitter to blast Collinsworth for not knowing Stafford was a good QB until now.

Here are a few of the highlights.

Can you imagine being an NFL analyst and not knowing Stafford is good?

 

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.