Chris Collinsworth gets blasted for Thursday Night Football comment about Matthew Stafford

During Thursday night’s game between the Buccaneers and Cowboys, NBC analyst Chris Collinsworth was promoting the upcoming Sunday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears when he made a head-scratching comment about Matthew Stafford

Collinsworth said that he went back and watched every snap Stafford took in 2020 and he did not realize he was that good of a quarterback.

Following the comment, a plethora of people took to Twitter to blast Collinsworth for not knowing Stafford was a good QB until now.

Here are a few of the highlights.

Can you imagine being an NFL analyst and not knowing Stafford is good?

Wait a minute! Wait a minute!! Chris Collinsworth just said that he did not know that Matthew Stafford was that good. Huh?? What?? Where have you been? Aren’t you a top NFL analyst?? @nfl — Patrick Zschering ⚾️ (@patrick_zs) September 10, 2021

Chris Collinsworth acting like he’s never seen Stafford play against his man crush Erin Rodgers is beyond laughable😂😂 https://t.co/yreOUQtGt1 — robo (@LennyFisheye) September 10, 2021

