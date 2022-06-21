Chris Fetter will not be Michigan’s next baseball coach

The Michigan Wolverines are on the lookout for a new head baseball but Chris Fetter will not be their guy.

Michigan is in search of a new baseball coach after Erik Bakich recently left for the same job at Clemson.

Embed from Getty Images

Chris Fetter says he will not be Michigan’s next baseball coach

Prior to Tuesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox, Chris McCosky confirmed previous reports that Fetter, who is currently the Detroit Tigers’ pitching coach, has taken his name out of consideration for the Michigan baseball job.

Chris Fetter has taken his name out if consideration for the Michigan baseball job — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) June 21, 2022

This is obviously great news for the Tigers as Fetter is regarded as one of the best young pitching coaches in baseball and he has done an outstanding job with the Tigers’ current pitching staff.

With Fetter taking his name out of the ring, it will be very interesting to see which direction Michigan decides to go with their next hire.

A couple of candidates to keep an eye on are Central Michigan head coach Jordan Bischel and San Diego Padres hitting coach, Michael Brdar. If you are looking for a wild card, former Tiger Brandon Inge, who is currently a volunteer assistant at Michigan is a possibility.

In 2021, Bischel led CMU to a 42–18 record as they qualified for an NCAA Regional. In 2022, the Chippewas went 38–16, which was good enough for second place in the MAC conference and another berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Nation, who do you think will be the next head coach at Michigan?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

