Detroit Red Wings owner Chris Ilitch has once again addressed the uncertain future of Dylan Larkin, and while he stopped short of revealing what comes next, he made it clear that Detroit’s former captain still has his full support.

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Speaking with reporters Thursday, October 15, ahead of Detroit’s matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers, Ilitch was asked about Larkin’s situation following an offseason trade request that continues to hang over the organization.

His response was supportive, but it also left the biggest question unanswered: Will Larkin remain a Red Wing?

Oct 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates with the puck in the second period against the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Chris Ilitch Sends Message About Dylan Larkin

Ilitch confirmed that he has spoken directly with Larkin, though he declined to reveal the details of their conversations. Instead, the Red Wings owner emphasized his commitment to supporting every player currently wearing the Winged Wheel.

“I’ve talked to Dylan, I talk to all of our players,” Ilitch said. “I support them as much as I can. I would say I support Dylan and every player on our roster. I do everything I can in terms of resources support to make sure our players can reach their full potential. I support all of our players until they’re not a Red Wing. They have my full support.”

That final portion is particularly interesting given Larkin’s situation. Ilitch made it clear that Larkin has his support, but he did not offer any guarantees about the veteran center’s future in Detroit.

Larkin requested a trade following the 2025-26 season, during a turbulent stretch that also saw Steve Yzerman removed as general manager after an organizational review and Larkin lose the captaincy.

Despite those developments, Larkin returned to the Red Wings and has continued playing while his future remains unresolved.

Larkin’s Trade Request Remains Unresolved

Ilitch’s latest comments come just one day after interim general manager Shawn Horcoff addressed the situation himself.

As we reported Wednesday, Horcoff indicated that Larkin’s trade situation remains status quo, while also expressing support for the former captain as he works through a challenging start to the season.

The uncertainty is nothing new. In September, Ilitch acknowledged that Larkin could remain with Detroit for the entire season, despite the trade request.

Meanwhile, Larkin has already acknowledged how difficult the situation has been. During training camp, he explained that requesting a trade was not a decision he made lightly, while declining to elaborate on what ultimately pushed him toward that decision.

For now, there is no indication that a resolution is imminent.

Next Front Office Hire Could Shape Larkin’s Future

The Red Wings are still searching for a permanent president of hockey operations, and whoever assumes that position could ultimately have significant influence over Larkin’s future.

Ilitch’s latest message suggests he intends to support Larkin as long as he remains in Detroit. Whether that relationship extends beyond the current season is another matter entirely.

And until the organization or Larkin provides a definitive answer, the uncertainty surrounding one of Detroit’s most important players isn’t going anywhere.