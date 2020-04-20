45.9 F
Chris Ilitch, Detroit Tigers make decision on employee layoffs

By Michael Whitaker

As the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grip the world, countless businesses have been forced to make the difficult choice of either laying off or furloughing (temporary layoff) employees.

Major League Baseball announced yesterday that teams will be permitted to furlough and/or reduce pay of their employees, as gameplay has been delayed.

The Detroit Tigers and owner Chris Ilitch, however, have announced that they have no such plans.

“The Detroit Tigers have no plans for lay-offs or furloughs of its employees, including those subject to a Uniformed Employee Contract,” Ilitch said. “We are a family company with strong values around our employees, our fans and our community.”

He added, “Of course, this is an evolving situation that we’re confronting head on and we’ll keep our employees updated if things change. But we are taking a longer term view.”

This is something that we all like to see, especially in such difficult times.

– – Quotes via WXYZ Link – –

Michael Whitaker
