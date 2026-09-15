Chris Ilitch Makes Major Admission About Dylan Larkin’s Red Wings Future

Dylan Larkin’s return to Detroit might extend well beyond training camp.

Despite the unresolved questions surrounding his trade request and the loss of his captaincy, Red Wings owner Chris Ilitch says Larkin could spend the entire season with the organization.

“Yes, he could be here all year,” Ilitch told Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News.

That leaves open a significant possibility after a turbulent offseason: Detroit could move forward with Larkin in its lineup while his long-term future remains unsettled.

The Red Wings have already confirmed that Larkin will report to camp without returning as captain. Ilitch’s comments extend the potential timeline considerably. They do not signal that a trade is imminent, nor do they establish that Larkin has withdrawn his request.

For now, ownership is preparing for him to play.

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Watch · Detroit Sports Nation TV Dylan Larkin losing the captaincy changes the tone around the Red Wings The Red Wings’ captaincy shift is treated as something nobody should be shocked by, and the bigger concern becomes the organization’s leadership structure. Even with the noise around the change, the expectation here is that Larkin starts the season in Det Watch now Latest Red Wings video · Sep 15, 2026

Dylan Larkin’s Red Wings Future Remains Open

Ilitch emphasized Larkin’s current status when discussing his return and how the organization intends to handle it.

“Dylan Larkin is under contract. He’s a Red Wing. He’s coming back to our camp to play for our team this year,” Ilitch said. “We’re going to do everything we can to support Dylan and ensure he’s able to reach his full potential.”

That is a commitment to supporting a player still on the roster, even with difficult conversations unresolved. Ilitch said discussions about Larkin’s interests would remain private between the player and the front office.

Detroit’s appointment of Shawn Horcoff as interim general manager gives the team an executive responsible for roster decisions while it searches for permanent leadership.

The practical challenge is managing both realities at once. Larkin can remain an important contributor this season without the organization having settled whether he belongs in its longer-term plans.

Ilitch Leaves Captaincy to New Hockey Leadership

Ilitch offered little detail about the conversations that led to Larkin losing the captaincy.

“As it relates to the captaincy, we’ve communicated as a front office directly with Dylan on that topic, and I’m going to leave it at that,” he said.

He was more specific about who would handle the question going forward.

“As far as future captaincy, I think that’s going to rest with our new president of hockey operations. Let’s see how it plays out.”

That statement concerns the captaincy. It does not establish that every decision about a potential Larkin trade must wait for the permanent hire.

It also leaves unanswered whether Detroit’s next hockey operations leader could reconsider Larkin for the role or select another player. Ilitch identified who he expects to make that assessment without promising any particular outcome.

Larkin’s roster status and Detroit’s next captain remain separate questions, even if both are central to the team’s transition.

Ownership Keeps the Focus on the Team

Asked whether the Larkin-Yzerman dispute influenced the decision to replace Steve Yzerman, Ilitch emphasized the franchise rather than directly confirming or denying a connection.

“This franchise is bigger than any one player, any coach, any general manager, any owner,” he said. “Dylan’s a great player. He’s an important part of our team.”

Ilitch similarly redirected a question about whether Larkin’s trade request disappointed him.

“I’m disappointed that our Red Wing team is not where we want them to be yet,” he said, adding that he understands fan frustration.

His answers leave the sensitive details private while making one immediate position clear: Detroit is not publicly treating Larkin’s departure as inevitable this season.

A return to camp does not resolve the relationship. But Ilitch’s acknowledgment that Larkin could stay all year means the Red Wings must be prepared to make that relationship work for more than a few practices.