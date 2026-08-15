Chris Ilitch Owes Red Wings Fans Answers Before Camp Begins

The Detroit Red Wings are approaching training camp without a permanent general manager, with a captain who has requested a trade and with enough organizational uncertainty to fill Little Caesars Arena.

Chris Ilitch cannot let the silence continue much longer.

A full month has passed since Steve Yzerman stepped away as Detroit’s general manager and moved into a senior advisory role. Ilitch announced that he would lead a search involving internal and external candidates. Since then, there has been little public indication that the Red Wings are close to naming their next hockey boss.

Patience is reasonable during an executive search. Secrecy is part of the process. Yet there comes a point when discretion starts looking like drift.

The Red Wings are getting close to that point.

Detroit’s GM search cannot drag into camp

When the organization announced Yzerman’s departure on July 15, Ilitch acknowledged that Detroit had fallen short.

“Clearly, we are not where we and our fans expect to be as an organization,” Ilitch said, according to NHL.com’s report on the leadership change. “I’m looking forward to bringing in new leadership to build the championship-caliber organization Hockeytown deserves.”

Those words sounded decisive. The weeks since have felt anything but decisive.

A deliberate search is understandable when a franchise is selecting the person who will control its roster, scouting operation, development system and long-term direction. The concern is not simply that Detroit has yet to announce a hire. It is that nobody outside the organization knows who is making the critical hockey decisions right now.

Who has final authority over trade discussions? Who decides whether to add another veteran before camp? Who determines which prospects should receive legitimate NHL opportunities? How much influence does Yzerman retain?

Those are not trivial details. They shape the entire direction of the franchise.

The Dylan Larkin situation demands leadership

The unresolved status of Dylan Larkin makes Ilitch’s silence even harder to defend.

Larkin requested a trade after Detroit missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a 10th consecutive season. The Red Wings did not have to accommodate him, especially without receiving fair value, but they did need a clear plan.

Instead, Detroit could arrive at camp with Larkin wearing the captain’s “C” while privately wanting to play somewhere else.

Detroit Sports Nation previously reported that Larkin expanded his acceptable trade list to include the Dallas Stars alongside the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights. No deal appeared close at the time.

That leaves a messy question hanging over the locker room. Is the next general manager expected to repair the relationship, trade Larkin or simply inherit a standoff that began under the previous regime?

NHL.com identified Larkin’s future as one of the defining issues facing Detroit after Yzerman’s move. The uncertainty affects far more than one player. It touches the captaincy, Detroit’s top line, the power play and the organization’s credibility with its own roster.

A new leader should have the opportunity to address Larkin before Todd McLellan opens camp. Dropping that distraction into the coach’s lap would be unfair to McLellan and damaging to a team trying to recover from another brutal finish.

Fans have already waited long enough

Red Wings fans understand patience better than most.

They watched a 25-season playoff streak end. They accepted the teardown. They endured the lottery disappointments, prospect timelines and repeated promises that the rebuild could not be rushed.

Ten straight seasons without playoff hockey is no longer a temporary downturn. It is an organizational failure.

Larkin captured the frustration after Detroit’s latest collapse. As Detroit Sports Nation documented in April, he admitted that the ending had been “very difficult” and described his own season as “not good enough.”

Fans can handle bad news. What wears them down is uncertainty without explanation.

Ilitch does not need to reveal every candidate on his interview list. He does not need to discuss confidential trade negotiations or disclose conversations with Larkin. He does owe the fanbase a basic account of where this franchise stands.

Is the search advancing? Is there a target date for hiring the next general manager? Will Yzerman continue running daily hockey operations until a replacement arrives? Does the organization still expect Larkin to report?

A short public appearance could answer those questions without compromising the search.

The next hire must have real authority

Ilitch must also explain what kind of job he is offering.

Yzerman is not leaving the organization. He is becoming a senior adviser to Ilitch, which naturally raises questions about the next general manager’s independence. Will that executive have complete authority over hockey operations, or will every major decision pass through an owner-adviser structure?

Qualified candidates will want that clarified before accepting the position. So will Detroit’s players, coaches and fans.

The Red Wings cannot afford a ceremonial hire placed between Ilitch and Yzerman. They need a hockey executive empowered to evaluate the roster honestly, make difficult trades and establish a plan that extends beyond sneaking into a wild-card spot.

Detroit has promising pieces in Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond, Simon Edvinsson, Marco Kasper, Axel Sandin Pellikka and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard. The next general manager must decide how quickly those players can support a contender and which veterans belong beside them.

That evaluation needs to begin before the season, not after another slow start forces Detroit into damage control.

Bottom Line

Chris Ilitch asked Red Wings fans to believe new leadership would build the organization Hockeytown deserves. Now he needs to show that the search has direction.

Training camp should begin with a permanent hockey leader, a clearly defined role for Steve Yzerman and an honest plan for Dylan Larkin. If a hire cannot be completed by then, Ilitch needs to stand in front of the public and explain why.

After 10 years outside the playoffs, silence is no longer a strategy.