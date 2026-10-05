Chris Ilitch heard the message.

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Now he has responded.

Just days after Detroit Red Wings fans chanted “sell the team” during the season opener at Little Caesars Arena, Ilitch published a message acknowledging the frustration surrounding the franchise and promising that his focus remains on building a championship-level organization.

“I recognize fan frustrations,” Ilitch wrote.

Considering what happened Friday night, there isn’t much mystery about where some of that frustration is coming from.

Chris Ilitch: ‘I Get It’

Detroit’s Opening Night celebration didn’t exactly go according to script. Dylan Larkin was booed during player introductions, and after the New York Rangers grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first period, Red Wings fans began chanting “sell the team”.

Ilitch didn’t specifically mention the chant in his LinkedIn message. He did, however, directly acknowledge that fans aren’t happy with where the organization stands.

“At the same time, I recognize fan frustrations. I get it and certainly feel the same. Like our city, the Red Wings have experienced incredible triumphs and faced difficult challenges but have always met them with grit and determination.”

That’s about as direct as Ilitch gets in the post.

The Red Wings entered their 101st season carrying a 10-year playoff drought, the longest in franchise history. They also entered it without a permanent general manager or captain, while Dylan Larkin’s trade request remains unresolved and Simon Edvinsson remains unsigned.

That’s quite a list.

It also helps explain why Moritz Seider defended the fans’ right to express their frustration after an unusually hostile Opening Night atmosphere.

Ilitch Points to Red Wings History

Much of Ilitch’s message focused on the franchise’s history and the people who have helped build it. He noted that Detroit’s century of hockey and 11 Stanley Cup championships didn’t happen by accident.

“A century of hockey, and more Stanley Cup wins than any other American NHL team, only happens with dedication and resilience. That Red Wings spirit is a constant through the seasons, from the coaches and players to the arena staff—like our incredible Ice Crew and broadcasters—and of course, generations of fans. I enjoyed visiting with many of them before the game to thank them for their part in our story and continuing it forward.”

The history is undeniable. Detroit’s 11 championships remain the most among American NHL franchises, while the organization produced one of professional sports’ great runs of sustained success with 25 consecutive playoff appearances from 1991 through 2016, as reflected in the Red Wings’ official franchise history.

But history is also part of what makes the current situation so difficult for fans to accept.

Detroit isn’t a franchise accustomed to celebrating respectable rebuilds. For decades, the standard was considerably higher.

‘Focused on Building a Championship-Level Organization’

Ilitch closed his message with a promise about where he wants the organization to go.

“As the franchise begins its 101st season, I remain focused on building the championship-level organization that our Red Wings family and fans deserve.”

Those are strong words.

Chris Ilitch posted about Detroit Red Wings opening night in LinkedIn on Monday, acknowledging how fans feel.



“I recognize fan frustrations. I get it and certainly feel the same. Like our city, the Red Wings have experienced incredible triumphs and faced difficult challenges but… pic.twitter.com/5G0v4S7OVe — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 5, 2026

What Chris Ilitch Didn’t Say

Now comes the difficult part.

Detroit is still searching for permanent leadership after Steve Yzerman moved into a senior advisory role and Shawn Horcoff took over as interim general manager. Meanwhile, the organization is navigating uncertainty surrounding two players who were supposed to be foundational pieces, with Elliotte Friedman reporting that Edvinsson prefers to be traded as his contract standoff continues.

Ilitch didn’t address those issues individually in his message.

He didn’t discuss Larkin. He didn’t discuss Edvinsson. He didn’t provide an update on the GM search, and he didn’t directly respond to fans asking him to sell the franchise.

What he did do was acknowledge something that has become impossible to ignore.

Red Wings fans are frustrated.

Ilitch says he gets it.

Now they are waiting for him to fix it.