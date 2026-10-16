Detroit Red Wings owner Chris Ilitch has provided an important update on the team’s search for permanent hockey leadership, and fans hoping for a quick resolution might be disappointed.

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Speaking with reporters Thursday, October 15, Ilitch made it clear that he has no intention of rushing the process, even if that means waiting until the conclusion of the 2026-27 season to make his next major hire.

At the same time, Ilitch expressed strong confidence in interim general manager Shawn Horcoff, confirmed that he remains a candidate for the permanent position, and explained exactly what he wants from the person who will lead Detroit’s hockey operations moving forward.

Detroit Tigers team owner Chris Ilitch watches practice during spring training at TigerTown in Lakeland, Fla. on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Chris Ilitch Refuses to Rush Red Wings Leadership Search

With Detroit struggling through another disappointing start and fans growing increasingly frustrated, Ilitch was asked when the organization might finally announce its next permanent hockey executive.

His answer made it clear that there is no firm deadline.

“I am seeking a president of hockey operations,” Ilitch said. “I will leave it up to that individual once they’re on board as to whether and when they would like to, if they’d like to, add a general manager and when they may like to do that.”

Ilitch then addressed the timeline, acknowledging that the search could stretch well beyond the opening weeks of the season.

“This search could end soon, during this season. It could be at the end of the season. I’ll make the hire when I find the right person. It’s just too important for this organization.”

That’s certainly not the answer impatient Red Wings fans were hoping to hear.

As we previously reported following Ilitch’s explanation for removing Steve Yzerman, ownership believes a change in leadership is necessary to take the organization to another level.

However, Ilitch apparently believes getting the decision right is more important than getting it done quickly.

Ilitch Gives Shawn Horcoff Strong Vote of Confidence

While the search continues, Horcoff remains responsible for handling Detroit’s hockey operations, and Ilitch sounds pleased with what he has seen.

“I support Shawn in the work he’s doing,” Ilitch said. “He’s doing a really nice job in his role. He’s stepped right in. He’s hit the ground running. A lot of these issues that he’s dealing with were not new issues for him or the hockey operations team. And so he’s doing a nice job. I support him in all regards. He’s got my full confidence.”

Those comments come at an important time for Horcoff, who is dealing with several major organizational questions, including Dylan Larkin’s unresolved trade request and Simon Edvinsson’s contract situation.

As we recently examined when discussing Horcoff’s future, the interim general manager has an opportunity to prove he deserves a permanent leadership role.

Ilitch has confirmed that Horcoff remains a candidate, meaning the organization could ultimately decide to promote from within rather than bring in an outsider.

However, there is an important distinction: Ilitch is searching for a president of hockey operations, and that individual will determine whether Detroit needs a separate general manager.

In other words, Horcoff could remain part of the organization even if someone else is selected to lead the department.

Ilitch Reveals What He Wants From Detroit’s Next Hockey Boss

Beyond discussing the timeline and Horcoff’s performance, Ilitch also explained what qualities he believes Detroit’s next leader must possess.

His emphasis was on how much the sport has changed and on how many areas a contender has to handle well.

Analytics, an area that has received considerable attention throughout Detroit’s search, came up directly.

“In terms of analytics, the modern game has evolved, and there are so many facets that a team has to be really proficient and good at to compete and win,” Ilitch said Thursday.

“Analytics is one component. I wouldn’t overemphasize it. I wouldn’t underemphasize it.”

That suggests Ilitch isn’t necessarily searching for someone whose entire philosophy revolves around numbers. Instead, he wants a well-rounded executive who understands how analytics, player development, scouting, sports science, and traditional hockey evaluation can work together.

Tigers Blueprint Could Shape the Red Wings GM Search

Ilitch tied the approach directly to the organizational structure he established with the Detroit Tigers when he hired Scott Harris to oversee baseball operations, calling the hockey plan “very consistent with what I did at the Tigers.”

Detroit’s next hockey operations president could receive similar authority to reshape the front office and determine which executives are best suited to execute the organization’s vision.

For a franchise that has missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for 10 consecutive seasons, the longest active drought in the NHL, the importance of that decision cannot be overstated.

Ilitch believes Horcoff is doing a strong job and remains confident that the right permanent leader will eventually emerge.

But with the Red Wings continuing to struggle and fans demanding answers, the biggest question is whether Detroit can afford to wait until next spring to find that person.