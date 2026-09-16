Chris Ilitch Makes His Stance on Todd McLellan’s Future Clear

Chris Ilitch’s next major hire could bring changes well beyond the Detroit Red Wings’ front office.

In his interview with The Detroit News, Ilitch made clear that Detroit’s next president of hockey operations will have the authority to evaluate the people already in place. That includes head coach Todd McLellan, despite ownership’s endorsement of his work.

“I like Coach McClellan. Todd’s under contract with the Red Wings today,” Ilitch said. “But when a new leader comes in, it’s their call, not just on Todd but every single person in the organization.”

That does not announce a coaching change. It does establish that Ilitch’s personal confidence in the current staff will not dictate the next executive’s decisions.

After explaining why Detroit moved on from Steve Yzerman as general manager, Ilitch is describing a job with substantial authority to reshape what comes next.

Ilitch Says Winning Must Drive Personnel Decisions

Ilitch praised McLellan and the organization’s staff. But his strongest statement came when he explained how much those feelings should matter.

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“At the end of the day, it’s not about what I love, though,” Ilitch said. “It’s going to be about having the right personnel to execute the championship vision.”

His comments also addressed the former Red Wings players working within the organization. Ilitch said the next president of hockey operations will “determine the staff and execute the vision and plan.”

Yzerman received a separate assurance regarding his advisory position.

“Steve will be in the role as long as he wants to be in the role,” Ilitch said. “I’d love for him to stay to see this through.”

That distinction matters. Ilitch endorsed broad authority over staffing while specifically expressing a desire for Yzerman to remain involved. His comments should not be mistaken for an announcement that every familiar name is headed out.

An Outside Hire Could Bring a Different Assessment

Ilitch also acknowledged a potential benefit to recruiting beyond Detroit’s existing staff.

“There’s an opportunity to inject some new experience, new skills, new abilities that may not exist within our organization today,” he said.

That leaves room for a leader whose assessment differs from ownership’s, including on the roster. Asked whether another rebuild might be necessary, Ilitch declined to share his own conclusion.

“I’m going to hold off on sharing my thoughts out of fairness to him.”

He returned to that theme when discussing frustration with the organization’s direction.

“It’s really going to be the assessment of our new leader.”

Those answers leave a major question unresolved: how much change will the next executive believe Detroit needs? Ilitch has not committed publicly to another rebuild, but he also has not presented a roster plan that the incoming leader must follow.

Horcoff Has Authority While the Search Continues

For now, Shawn Horcoff holds the interim GM position, which the Red Wings announced publicly. Ilitch said Horcoff can make improvements during the search and remains a candidate for the permanent position.

“Shawn will be in the role until we find the right leader on a permanent basis, and he remains a candidate as well.”

There is no firm public deadline. Ilitch said the hire could come during the season or afterward, describing his target as an “innovative difference-maker.”

Whoever gets the job will inherit more than responsibility for transactions. By Ilitch’s account, that person will have authority to assess the coaching staff, hockey operations personnel and organizational direction.

McLellan has ownership’s praise. Horcoff has its confidence. The next leader will still get to make an independent judgment.