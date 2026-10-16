Detroit Red Wings owner Chris Ilitch has heard the message from frustrated fans at Little Caesars Arena, and he isn’t pretending otherwise.

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With fans chanting “Sell the team” during Detroit’s disappointing 1-3-2 start to the 2026-27 season, Ilitch addressed the growing criticism Thursday and admitted that he understands exactly why supporters are upset.

In fact, he says he shares their frustration.

Feb 2, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detroit Red Wings fans celebrate a goal scored in the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Chris Ilitch Responds to ‘Sell the Team’ Chants

Speaking with reporters Thursday, October 15, before the Red Wings faced the Philadelphia Flyers, Ilitch was asked about fans openly calling for his family to sell the franchise.

Rather than criticizing those fans or questioning their loyalty, Ilitch acknowledged their right to express their displeasure.

“Fans absolutely have the right to tell us how they feel,” Ilitch said during a 15-minute conversation with Red Wings beat writers, according to Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News.

The Red Wings owner then admitted that he shares the disappointment surrounding a franchise that has missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for 10 consecutive seasons.

“This is their team, so I understand their frustration. I share it, to be frank.”

Ilitch also emphasized that fans want to see winning hockey, something he insists he wants just as badly. He connected that frustration to his decision to remove Steve Yzerman as general manager and the ongoing search for new hockey leadership.

Those remarks came nearly two weeks after we reported that Red Wings fans began chanting “Sell the team” during Detroit’s season opener against the New York Rangers.

The chants continued during the team’s second home game, making it clear that the frustration wasn’t limited to one disappointing evening.

Ilitch Knows Fans Want More Than Words

This isn’t the first time Ilitch has acknowledged the growing anger surrounding his franchise. Earlier this month, we covered his initial public response to the fan backlash, when he admitted that he understood the frustration and remained committed to building a championship-caliber organization.

But Thursday’s comments were more direct, coming during an extended conversation with reporters rather than through a written statement.

The timing is particularly important considering Detroit’s difficult start to the season and the uncertainty surrounding several major organizational decisions.

Larkin, Edvinsson and the Search for New Leadership

As the latest reporting on Detroit’s organizational turmoil details, the Red Wings are dealing with Dylan Larkin’s unresolved trade request, Simon Edvinsson’s contract situation, and a continuing search for a permanent president of hockey operations.

Ilitch believes the leadership change and deliberate search for the right executive are necessary steps toward restoring the franchise.

However, the challenge for Detroit’s ownership isn’t simply convincing fans that their frustration is understood. It’s demonstrating that the organization has a realistic plan to end the longest playoff drought in franchise history.

Ilitch deserves credit for acknowledging the anger rather than dismissing it, but understanding the frustration and fixing the problems responsible for it are two entirely different things.

And until the Red Wings begin producing results on the ice, those “Sell the team” chants might not be going away anytime soon.